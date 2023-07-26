CONCERT BAROC’CO – RANQ’ART Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet
Mont Lozère et Goulet,Lozère
4ème édition du festival Ranq’Art à Bagnols-les-Bains, avec la thématique : « promenons-nous dans les bois ».
Rendez-vous au théâtre pour le concert Baroc’co : « vous avez dit baroque ? ». Paul, Maïlys, Lancelot et Eline revisitent le répertoire baroque ….
4th edition of the Ranq’Art festival in Bagnols-les-Bains, with the theme: « Let’s walk in the woods ».
Rendezvous at the theater for the Baroc’co concert: « Did you say baroque? ». Paul, Maïlys, Lancelot and Eline revisit the Baroque repertoire …
4ª edición del festival Ranq’Art en Bagnols-les-Bains, con el tema: « Caminemos por el bosque ».
Cita en el teatro para el concierto Baroc’co: « ¿Has dicho barroco? Paul, Maïlys, Lancelot y Eline revisitan el repertorio barroco …
4. Ausgabe des Festivals Ranq’Art in Bagnols-les-Bains mit dem Thema: « Spazieren wir in den Wäldern ».
Treffpunkt im Theater für das Konzert Baroc’co: « Vous avez dit baroque? ». Paul, Maïlys, Lancelot und Eline revidieren das Barockrepertoire …
