mar 25 avril 2023
Les Chanteurs Montagnards d’Alfred Roland BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Catégories d’Évènement:

Les Chanteurs Montagnards d’Alfred Roland BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE, 16 septembre 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

En direct du marché hebdomadaire de Bagnères-de-Bigorre, venez écoutez le concert des Chanteurs Montagnards !.
2023-09-16 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-16 . .
BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Parvis de la médiathèque
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

Live from the weekly market of Bagnères-de-Bigorre, come and listen to the concert of the Chanteurs Montagnards !

En directo desde el mercado semanal de Bagnères-de-Bigorre, ¡venga a escuchar el concierto de los Chanteurs Montagnards!

Direkt vom Wochenmarkt in Bagnères-de-Bigorre hören Sie das Konzert der Chanteurs Montagnards!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65

Détails

Date:
16 septembre 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE
Adresse
BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Parvis de la médiathèque
Ville
Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Departement
Hautes-Pyrénées
Lieu Ville
BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre

