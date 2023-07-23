Les Chanteurs Montagnards d’Alfred Roland BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE, 23 juillet 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Venez écoutez le concert des Chanteurs Montagnards !.

2023-07-23 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-23 . .

BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE au kiosque à musique

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Come and listen to the concert of the Chanteurs Montagnards!

¡Venga a escuchar el concierto de los Chanteurs Montagnards!

Kommen Sie und hören Sie sich das Konzert der Chanteurs Montagnards an!

