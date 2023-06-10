Les Chanteurs Montagnards d’Alfred Roland BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE, 10 juin 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Venez écoutez le concert des Chanteurs Montagnards !.

2023-06-10 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 . .

BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE au kiosque à musique

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Come and listen to the concert of the Chanteurs Montagnards!

¡Venga a escuchar el concierto de los Chanteurs Montagnards!

Kommen Sie und hören Sie sich das Konzert der Chanteurs Montagnards an!

