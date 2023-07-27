Bagnères un soir BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE, 27 juillet 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

« Bagnères, Un soir » revient

Chaque jeudi soir de l’été

Animations commerciales, artisanales et musicales.

Les commerçants et artisans Shopping Bagnères seront également ouverts en soirée..

2023-07-27 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-27 23:00:00. .

BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE en centre ville

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



« Bagnères, One Night » is back

Every thursday evening of the summer

Commercial, artisanal and musical animations.

The shopkeepers and craftsmen Shopping Bagnères will also be open in the evening.

« Vuelve « Bagnères, Un soir

Todos los jueves por la noche durante el verano

Animaciones comerciales, artesanales y musicales.

Los comerciantes y artesanos Shopping Bagnères también abrirán por la noche.

« Bagnères, Un soir » kehrt zurück

Jeden Donnerstagabend im Sommer

Animationen aus Handel, Handwerk und Musik.

Die Händler und Handwerker Shopping Bagnères werden auch am Abend geöffnet sein.

