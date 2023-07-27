Bagnères un soir BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
« Bagnères, Un soir » revient
Chaque jeudi soir de l’été
Animations commerciales, artisanales et musicales.
Les commerçants et artisans Shopping Bagnères seront également ouverts en soirée..
2023-07-27 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-27 23:00:00. .
BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE en centre ville
Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
« Bagnères, One Night » is back
Every thursday evening of the summer
Commercial, artisanal and musical animations.
The shopkeepers and craftsmen Shopping Bagnères will also be open in the evening.
« Vuelve « Bagnères, Un soir
Todos los jueves por la noche durante el verano
Animaciones comerciales, artesanales y musicales.
Los comerciantes y artesanos Shopping Bagnères también abrirán por la noche.
« Bagnères, Un soir » kehrt zurück
Jeden Donnerstagabend im Sommer
Animationen aus Handel, Handwerk und Musik.
Die Händler und Handwerker Shopping Bagnères werden auch am Abend geöffnet sein.
