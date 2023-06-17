Concours de Street Art BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 17 juin 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Bagnères-de-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées

Concours de Street Art sur la thématique de l’eau organisé par la ville de Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Artistes : Patricia Real, Fanny Arnal-Anger, Yann Tellier, Thomas Nogaro.

2023-06-17 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-17 18:00:00. EUR.

Street Art competition on the theme of water organized by the town of Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Artists : Patricia Real, Fanny Arnal-Anger, Yann Tellier, Thomas Nogaro

Concurso de arte callejero sobre el tema del agua, organizado por la ciudad de Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Artistas: Patricia Real, Fanny Arnal-Anger, Yann Tellier, Thomas Nogaro Patricia Real, Fanny Arnal-Anger, Yann Tellier, Thomas Nogaro

Street Art-Wettbewerb zum Thema Wasser, organisiert von der Stadt Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Künstlerinnen und Künstler : Patricia Real, Fanny Arnal-Anger, Yann Tellier, Thomas Nogaro

