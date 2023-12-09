Vente de Crêpes au profit du TELETHON Badefols-d’Ans, 9 décembre 2023, Badefols-d'Ans.

Badefols-d’Ans,Dordogne

L’Association Ruralexpo vous accueillera avec des artisans d’art. Vente de vin chaud, chocolat, café crêpes . Au profit du Téléthon. La municipalité de Badefols d’Ans offrira l’apéritif à midi.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Badefols-d’Ans 24390 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Ruralexpo Association will welcome you with art crafts. Mulled wine, chocolate, coffee and crêpes for sale. In aid of the Telethon. The municipality of Badefols d’Ans will provide an aperitif at midday

La Asociación Ruralexpo le dará la bienvenida con una muestra de artesanía. Venta de vino caliente, chocolate, café y crepes. A beneficio del Teletón. El municipio de Badefols d’Ans ofrecerá un aperitivo a mediodía

Der Verein Ruralexpo wird Sie mit Kunsthandwerkern begrüßen. Verkauf von Glühwein, Schokolade, Kaffee und Crêpes. Zugunsten des Telethon. Die Gemeinde Badefols d’Ans bietet den Aperitif am Mittag an

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par Vézère Périgord Noir