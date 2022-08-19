Back to 70′ Vichy Vichy
Back to 70′ Vichy, 19 août 2022, Vichy.
Back to 70′ Parvis Simone Veil – 5 rue du Casino Palais des congrès Vichy
2022-08-19 18:00:00 18:00:00 – 2022-08-19 Parvis Simone Veil – 5 rue du Casino Palais des congrès
Vichy Allier
Plébiscitée en 2021 avec son délirant et décapant back to 80’s, la compagnie Magic Meeting remonte le temps pour un voyage déroutant et loufoque au temps des seventies.
Parvis Simone Veil – 5 rue du Casino Palais des congrès Vichy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-26 par