FÊTE DU PÂTÉ LORRAIN Baccarat, 9 septembre 2023, Baccarat.

Baccarat,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Grande fête annuelle du véritable Pâté Lorrain de Baccarat.

Samedi 9 septembre de 17h à 22h30, animation musicale – buvette et restauration sous le pont au centre de Baccarat – 21h30, grand feu d’artifices. Dimanche 10 septembre de 7 à 18h, déballage dans les rues, brocante, animations – 11h, défilé festif autour du gros pâté lorrain avec groupes et musiques – de 11 à 18h, animation, buvette, restauration sous le pont de la Meurthe – 17h, concours du plus gros mangeur de pâté lorrain.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-09 17:00:00 fin : 2023-09-09 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Baccarat 54120 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Annual celebration of Baccarat’s authentic Pâté Lorrain.

Saturday, September 9, 5pm to 10:30pm, musical entertainment – refreshments and food under the bridge in the center of Baccarat – 9:30pm, grand fireworks display. Sunday, September 10 from 7 am to 6 pm, street unpacking, flea market, entertainment – 11 am, festive parade around the large Lorraine pâté with bands and music – from 11 am to 6 pm, entertainment, refreshments and catering under the Meurthe bridge – 5 pm, competition for the biggest pâté lorrain eater.

La celebración anual del auténtico Pâté Lorrain de Baccarat.

Sábado 9 de septiembre de 17.00 a 22.30 h, animación musical – puestos de refrescos y restaurantes bajo el puente del centro de Baccarat – 21.30 h, gran castillo de fuegos artificiales. Domingo 10 de septiembre de 7.00 a 18.00 h, desencajonamiento de las calles, mercadillo, animaciones – 11.00 h, desfile festivo alrededor del gran paté lorrain con bandas y música – de 11.00 a 18.00 h, animaciones, puestos de refrescos y restauración bajo el puente de la Meurthe – 17.00 h, concurso para el mayor comedor de paté lorrain.

Großes jährliches Fest der echten Pâté Lorrain aus Baccarat.

Samstag, 9. September von 17 bis 22.30 Uhr, musikalische Unterhaltung – Imbiss und Getränke unter der Brücke im Zentrum von Baccarat – 21.30 Uhr, großes Feuerwerk. Sonntag, 10. September von 7 bis 18 Uhr, Straßenverkauf, Trödelmarkt, Animationen – 11 Uhr, festlicher Umzug rund um die große lothringische Pastete mit Gruppen und Musik – von 11 bis 18 Uhr, Animation, Getränkestand, Verpflegung unter der Brücke über die Meurthe – 17 Uhr, Wettbewerb des größten Pastetenessers aus Lothringen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-17 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS