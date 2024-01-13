NOW : JESSE CALOSSO B2B JEAN PIERRE + LORAN Baby Club Marseille
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-01-13T23:55:00+01:00 – 2024-01-14T06:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-01-13T23:55:00+01:00 – 2024-01-14T06:00:00+01:00
Samedi 13 Janvier
NOW : Jesse Calosso B2B Jean Pierre + Loran
Ticket 10€
Billetterie : https://shotgun.live/fr/venues/baby-club
Réserver votre table au : 06 59 02 03 33
Ouvert du Mercredi au Samedi, de 00h00 à 06h00
