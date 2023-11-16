GROOVE OR NOTHING : VASSALO + HUMANS MUSIC + MATEO FRITZ Baby Club Marseille
GROOVE OR NOTHING : VASSALO + HUMANS MUSIC + MATEO FRITZ Jeudi 16 novembre, 23h55 Baby Club 10€
Jeudi 16 Novembre
GROOVE OR NOTHING : Vassalo + Humans Music + Mateo Fritz
Ticket 10 €
Billetterie : https://shotgun.live/fr/venues/baby-club
Réserver votre table au : +33 6 11 30 95 80
Ouvert du Mercredi au Samedi, de 00h00 à 06h00
_____________________________________________________________
Baby Club 2 rue André Poggioli, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 1er Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
