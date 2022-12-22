FANTASTIC PLANET : Jo’Z & Merlino Baby Club, 22 décembre 2022, Marseille.

FANTASTIC PLANET : Jo’Z & Merlino Jeudi 22 décembre, 23h55 Baby Club

10€

♫♫♫

Baby Club 2 rue André Poggioli, 13006 Marseille Marseille 1er Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur



☽ Merlino

■ Horaires ■

Ouvert du Mercredi au Samedi, de 00h00 à 06h00

■ Billetterie ■

Pour que chacun puisse accéder au club, les tickets d’entrée seront en vente uniquement sur place .

