ATMOSPHERE : Immek & Dickey Baby Club, 3 décembre 2022, Marseille.

ATMOSPHERE : Immek & Dickey Samedi 3 décembre, 23h55 Baby Club

10€

Baby Club 2 rue André Poggioli, 13006 Marseille



☽ Dickey

SDC :

■ Informations ■

Ouvert du Mercredi au Samedi, de 00h00 à 06h00

Adresse : 2 rue André Poggioli, Marseille 13006

■ Billetterie ■

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-03T23:55:00+01:00

2022-12-04T06:00:00+01:00

