SOIRÉE DÉGUSTATION DES VINS – MAS PAUMARHEL Azillanet, 24 août 2023, Azillanet.

Azillanet,Hérault

Le camping du Vernis est fier d’accueillir les vignerons qui font la reputation de notre région. Chaque Jeudi un vigneron viendra presenter son domaine et sa production, echange et degustation le tout sur fond d’ambiance musicale.

Ce soir c’est Le Mas Paumarhel [Azillanet].

2023-08-24 18:30:00 fin : 2023-08-24 20:30:00. .

Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Camping du Vernis is proud to welcome the winemakers who make our region so famous. Every Thursday, a winegrower will come to present his estate and his production, exchange ideas and taste, all set to a musical background.

Tonight it’s Le Mas Paumarhel [Azillanet]

El Camping du Vernis se enorgullece de acoger a los viticultores que dan fama a nuestra región. Cada jueves, un viticultor vendrá a presentar su finca y su producción, intercambiar ideas y degustar, todo ello ambientado con un fondo musical.

Esta noche le toca a Le Mas Paumarhel [Azillanet]

Der Campingplatz Le Vernis ist stolz darauf, die Winzer zu begrüßen, die den Ruf unserer Region ausmachen. Jeden Donnerstag wird ein Winzer sein Weingut und seine Produktion vorstellen, sich austauschen und verkosten, und das alles bei musikalischer Untermalung.

Heute Abend ist es Le Mas Paumarhel [Azillanet]

