SOIRÉE DÉGUSTATION DES VINS – DOMAINE SAINTE LUCHAIRE Azillanet, 10 août 2023, Azillanet.

Azillanet,Hérault

Le camping du Vernis est fier d’accueillir les vignerons qui font la reputation de notre région. Chaque Jeudi un vigneron viendra presenter son domaine et sa production, echange et degustation le tout sur fond d’ambiance musicale.

Ce soir c’est le Domaine Sainte Luchaire [aigne].

2023-08-10 18:30:00 fin : 2023-08-10 20:30:00. .

Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Camping du Vernis is proud to welcome the winemakers who make our region so famous. Every Thursday, a winegrower will come to present his estate and his production, exchange ideas and taste, all set to a musical background.

Tonight it’s Domaine Sainte Luchaire [aigne]

El Camping du Vernis se enorgullece de acoger a los viticultores que dan fama a nuestra región. Cada jueves, un viticultor vendrá a presentar su finca y su producción, intercambiar ideas y disfrutar de una degustación, todo ello con el acompañamiento de música en directo.

Esta noche le toca a Domaine Sainte Luchaire [aigne]

Der Campingplatz Le Vernis ist stolz darauf, die Winzer zu begrüßen, die den Ruf unserer Region ausmachen. Jeden Donnerstag wird ein Winzer sein Weingut und seine Produktion vorstellen, sich austauschen und eine Weinprobe machen, alles mit musikalischer Untermalung.

Heute Abend ist es die Domaine Sainte Luchaire [aigne]

