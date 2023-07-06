SOIRÉE DÉGUSTATION DES VINS Azillanet, 6 juillet 2023, Azillanet.

Azillanet,Hérault

Le camping du Vernis est fier d’accueillir les vignerons qui font la reputation de notre région. Chaque Jeudi un vigneron viendra presenter son domaine et sa production, echange et degustation le tout sur fond d’ambiance musicale..

2023-07-06 18:30:00 fin : 2023-07-06 20:30:00. .

Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie



The Vernis campsite is proud to welcome the winemakers who make the reputation of our region. Every Thursday a winegrower will come to present his domain and his production, exchange and taste the whole on a musical background.

El camping Vernis se enorgullece de acoger a los viticultores que hacen la reputación de nuestra región. Cada jueves, un viticultor vendrá a presentar su dominio y su producción, intercambiar y degustar el conjunto sobre un fondo musical.

Der Campingplatz Le Vernis ist stolz darauf, die Winzer zu begrüßen, die den Ruf unserer Region ausmachen. Jeden Donnerstag wird ein Winzer sein Weingut und seine Produktion vorstellen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC