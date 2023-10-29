Halloween au château 31-33 Rue Hersent Luzarche, 29 octobre 2023, Azay-le-Ferron.

L’automne est arrivé et la fête d’Halloween se prépare ! Venez découvrir le parc et le château d’Azay-le-Ferron hantés pour l’occasion… « Halloween au château », concours de citrouilles.. Familles

Dimanche 2023-10-29 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-29 18:00:00. 4 EUR.

31-33 Rue Hersent Luzarche

Azay-le-Ferron 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Autumn has arrived and the Halloween party is getting ready! Come and discover the park and the castle of Azay-le-Ferron haunted for the occasion… « Halloween in the castle », pumpkin contest.

¡Ha llegado el otoño y la fiesta de Halloween se está preparando! Venga a descubrir el parque y el castillo de Azay-le-Ferron encantado para la ocasión… « Halloween en el castillo », concurso de calabazas.

Der Herbst ist da und das Halloween-Fest steht vor der Tür! Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie den Park und das Schloss von Azay-le-Ferron, in denen es zu diesem Anlass spukt… « Halloween im Schloss », Kürbiswettbewerb.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-02 par Destination Brenne