Course L’Aydienne Aydie, 4 novembre 2023, Aydie.

Aydie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

9h30 : marche de 8 km (chronométrée et non chronométrée).

10h : course de 6 km et trail 12 km. Départ du bourg d’Aydie. Certificat médical obligatoire (sauf pour la marche non chronométrée). Inscriptions sur pyreneschrono.fr ou sur place à partir de 8h30. Buvette et restauration sur place..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

Aydie 64330 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



9:30am: 8km walk (timed and untimed).

10am: 6km run and 12km trail. Start from the village of Aydie. Medical certificate required (except for untimed walk). Registration on pyreneschrono.fr or on site from 8.30am. Refreshments and catering on site.

9.30 h: 8 km a pie (cronometrados y no cronometrados).

10.00 horas: 6 km de carrera y 12 km de sendero. Salida en el pueblo de Aydie. Se requiere certificado médico (excepto para la marcha no cronometrada). Inscripciones en pyreneschrono.fr o in situ a partir de las 8h30. Avituallamiento y catering in situ.

9:30 Uhr: 8 km Wanderung (mit und ohne Zeitmessung).

10 Uhr: 6 km-Lauf und 12 km-Trail. Start in der Ortschaft Aydie. Ärztliches Attest erforderlich (außer für den Marsch ohne Zeitmessung). Anmeldung auf pyreneschrono.fr oder vor Ort ab 8:30 Uhr. Getränke und Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-22 par OT COTEAUX BEARN MADIRAN