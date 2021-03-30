A Youth Bank to revive trade with Jersey and Ireland Salle Victor Hugo, Avranches, 30 mars 2021 14:00-30 mars 2021 16:00, Avranches.

Mardi 30 mars, 14h00

To revive human exchanges with the country of clover, the Avranches Mont-Saint-Michel Normandie territory and its Anglo-Norman partnership could constitute a new gateway.

Do not miss our next meeting organized in partnership with the network of Entrepreneurs of the Bay of Mont-Saint-Michel around the theme:

A Youth Bank to revive trade with Jersey and Ireland.

This videoconference will first of all be an opportunity to present the Irish model of the Youth Banks and to reflect on its cross-Channel openness through the prism of the twinning between Avranches and Saint-Hélier.

Anglo-Norman exchanges are old with the Irish coasts of the Emerald Isle. Caesarea, the ancient name of Jersey has developed close historical links as a crossroads of tin but also of bronze coins traded with Armorica and Ireland.

During his exile in Guernsey, Victor Hugo had imagined in his work: « the Workers of the Sea » the figure of a king Auxcrinier of the Ocean, who would have found happiness in his States; the Constitution, of which he is the author, refuses the right of entry to gold and silver without his authorization: the only currency in use is the shell of which the sea is the inexhaustible safe.

By crossing the Youth Banks model, a triangular relationship could contribute to the first « Green Alliance » missions which aim for a synergy of green initiatives within the network of Alliances Françaises, in the islands at all levels. Such a participatory mechanism could help revive the dynamics of innovation between the Norman, Irish and Anglo-Norman youths.

If Saint-Hélier is the historic seat of the Alliance française de Jersey, the debate will provide feedback from the rest of the world, with the “Green Alliances” missions in St Kitts & Nevis, and the deployment in others. island territories in Guatemala, and soon in Ecuador to work with local producers and promote the circular economy …

To join the Zoom meeting :

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78221313130?pwd=Wmd0eERFbmpRNEN2YVNrT3c5VVBHdz09

Meeting ID: 782 2131 3130

Secret code: M15j22

What is a Youth Bank? The idea was born in Ireland in the 90s. Five organizations in charge of the civic expression of young people (including the Youth Council and the National Youth Agency in particular) unite and collect funds, to the tune of a million. books, to finance projects led by young people, with a civic vocation.

The aid they can provide ranges from 250 to 25,000 pounds depending on the interest and the scale of the projects. The Youth Banks are managed mainly by young people aged between 20 and 25, but older referents can nevertheless come in support.

Unofficially, the device made it possible to reconcile Catholics and Protestants, by mobilizing youth actors. An often forgotten citizen contribution in the 1998 peace process that ended the North Irish conflict: through the Good Friday agreement.

It was in December 1982 that Avranches and Saint-Hélier signed the twinning charter which has bound them for more than 35 years. The geographical proximity, the Norman games organized every two years, the associative and educational exchanges, but also and above all the perfect and deep friendship which binds the Constable of Saint Helier, Simon Crowcroft, and the Norman elected officials, are all reasons to come together. rejoice in the good health of this Anglo-Norman partnership.

If, as Le Rocher underlined on the first page of its issue number 7 of January 18, 2018, the post-Brexit challenge is a concern whose importance should not be ignored.

For two months, a Quai d’Orsay campaign launched around the theme: « France, your closest EU neighbor » has led its minister, Jean Yves LE DRIAN, to publish a column in the columns of the Irish Times: https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/en/our-ministers/jean-yves-le-drian/press/article/op-ed-jean-yves-le-drian-irish-times-france-your-closest-eu-neighbour-2-jan?fbclid=IwAR0qR5fvuKCTyuY0Nvq41h9-MzQo4MIGWlO5mqYIK7HC5_Opl1lDCF-OXgA

