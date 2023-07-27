Les Visites du Jeudi > D’où vient la pluie 1 La Porte, 27 juillet 2023, Avranches.

Productrice récoltante de plantes aromatiques et médicinales.

Vous découvrirez tout le processus d’accompagnement des plantes depuis la graine jusqu’aux tisanes en vous promenant du jardin aromatique à l’atelier en passant par le séchoir.

Dégustations de tisanes sur la terrasse sans la vue sur le Mont-Saint-Michel, mais presque !.

2023-07-27 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-27 . .

1 La Porte D’où vient la plue

Avranches 50300 Manche Normandie



Harvesting producer of aromatic and medicinal plants.

You will discover the whole process of the plants from the seed to the herbal teas by walking from the aromatic garden to the workshop and the drying room.

Tasting of herbal teas on the terrace without the view on the Mont-Saint-Michel, but almost!

Productor recolector de plantas aromáticas y medicinales.

Descubrirá todo el proceso de las plantas, desde la semilla hasta las tisanas, paseando desde el jardín aromático hasta el taller y el secadero.

Degustación de tisanas en la terraza sin vistas al Mont-Saint-Michel, ¡pero casi!

Produzentin und Erntehelferin von aromatischen und medizinischen Pflanzen.

Sie lernen den gesamten Prozess der Pflanzenbegleitung vom Samen bis zum Kräutertee kennen, indem Sie vom Kräutergarten über den Trockenraum bis hin zur Werkstatt spazieren gehen.

Kräuterteeverkostungen auf der Terrasse ohne Blick auf den Mont-Saint-Michel, aber fast!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche