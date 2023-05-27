RASSEMBLEMENT DE SONNEURS DE COR DES ALPES place de la basilique, 27 mai 2023, Avioth.

Rencontre internationale de 150 sonneurs de Cor des Alpes à Virton.
Animation à Avioth :
– Samedi à 16h (16 sonneurs) : Coralpe Lotharingia (Metz) – Herdecker Alpohorn Trio (D) – Rheinisches Alpohorn Trio (D) – Kandehörner (D)
– Dimanche à 10h (7 sonneurs) : Le souffle de la Vallée du Barret (Lyon)
Durée 45 min – Gratuit. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-05-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . 0 EUR.
place de la basilique
Avioth 55600 Meuse Grand Est

International meeting of 150 alphorn players in Virton.
Animation in Avioth :
– Saturday at 4 pm (16 ringers) : Coralpe Lotharingia (Metz) – Herdecker Alpohorn Trio (D) – Rheinisches Alpohorn Trio (D) – Kandehörner (D)
– Sunday at 10 am (7 ringers): Le souffle de la Vallée du Barret (Lyon)
Duration 45 min – Free

Encuentro internacional de 150 trompistas en Virton.
Entretenimiento en Avioth :
– Sábado a las 16h (16 músicos) : Coralpe Lotharingia (Metz) – Herdecker Alpohorn Trio (D) – Rheinisches Alpohorn Trio (D) – Kandehörner (D)
– Domingo a las 10 h (7 timbres) : Le souffle de la Vallée du Barret (Lyon)
Duración 45 min – Gratuito

Internationales Treffen von 150 Alphornbläsern in Virton.
Unterhaltung in Avioth :
– Samstag um 16 Uhr (16 Bläser): Coralpe Lotharingia (Metz) – Herdecker Alpohorn Trio (D) – Rheinisches Alpohorn Trio (D) – Kandehörner (D)
– Sonntag um 10 Uhr (7 Bläser) : Le souffle de la Vallée du Barret (Lyon)
Dauer 45 min – Kostenlos

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT TRANSFRONTALIER PAYS DE MONTMEDY