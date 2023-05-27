RASSEMBLEMENT DE SONNEURS DE COR DES ALPES place de la basilique
RASSEMBLEMENT DE SONNEURS DE COR DES ALPES place de la basilique, 27 mai 2023, Avioth.
Rencontre internationale de 150 sonneurs de Cor des Alpes à Virton.
Animation à Avioth :
– Samedi à 16h (16 sonneurs) : Coralpe Lotharingia (Metz) – Herdecker Alpohorn Trio (D) – Rheinisches Alpohorn Trio (D) – Kandehörner (D)
– Dimanche à 10h (7 sonneurs) : Le souffle de la Vallée du Barret (Lyon)
Durée 45 min – Gratuit. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-05-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 . 0 EUR.
place de la basilique
Avioth 55600 Meuse Grand Est
International meeting of 150 alphorn players in Virton.
Animation in Avioth :
– Saturday at 4 pm (16 ringers) : Coralpe Lotharingia (Metz) – Herdecker Alpohorn Trio (D) – Rheinisches Alpohorn Trio (D) – Kandehörner (D)
– Sunday at 10 am (7 ringers): Le souffle de la Vallée du Barret (Lyon)
Duration 45 min – Free
Encuentro internacional de 150 trompistas en Virton.
Entretenimiento en Avioth :
– Sábado a las 16h (16 músicos) : Coralpe Lotharingia (Metz) – Herdecker Alpohorn Trio (D) – Rheinisches Alpohorn Trio (D) – Kandehörner (D)
– Domingo a las 10 h (7 timbres) : Le souffle de la Vallée du Barret (Lyon)
Duración 45 min – Gratuito
Internationales Treffen von 150 Alphornbläsern in Virton.
Unterhaltung in Avioth :
– Samstag um 16 Uhr (16 Bläser): Coralpe Lotharingia (Metz) – Herdecker Alpohorn Trio (D) – Rheinisches Alpohorn Trio (D) – Kandehörner (D)
– Sonntag um 10 Uhr (7 Bläser) : Le souffle de la Vallée du Barret (Lyon)
Dauer 45 min – Kostenlos
Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT TRANSFRONTALIER PAYS DE MONTMEDY