Fête locale de Lahitte AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
Fête locale de Lahitte AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte, 30 septembre 2023
Avezac-Prat-Lahitte,Hautes-Pyrénées
30 septembre:
19h : Apéritif Musical
19h30 : Repas – Réservation obligatoire au 06 14 16 76 89 ou 06 17 04 70 72
23h30 : Bal rock avec le groupe TOMMY & CO
1° octobre :
11h : Messe et dépôt de gerbe
21h : Apéritif offert par l’Association des Jeunes de Lahitte.
AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE à la salle des Fêtes de Lahitte
Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
september 30:
7pm: Musical aperitif
7:30pm: Meal – Reservations required on 06 14 16 76 89 or 06 17 04 70 72
11:30pm: Rock ball with the band TOMMY & CO
october 1 :
11am: Mass and wreath-laying
9pm: Aperitif offered by the Lahitte Youth Association
30 de septiembre:
19h: Aperitivo musical
19.30 h: Comida – Reserva obligatoria llamando al 06 14 16 76 89 o al 06 17 04 70 72
23.30 h: Baile de rock con el grupo TOMMY & CO
1 de octubre :
11h: Misa y colocación de coronas
21h: Aperitivo ofrecido por la Asociación Juvenil Lahitte
30. September:
19 Uhr: Musikalischer Aperitif
19:30 Uhr: Essen – Reservierung unter 06 14 16 76 89 oder 06 17 04 70 72 erforderlich
23:30 Uhr: Rock-Ball mit der Gruppe TOMMY & CO
1° Oktober :
11 Uhr: Heilige Messe und Kranzniederlegung
21 Uhr: Aperitif, angeboten von der Association des Jeunes de Lahitte (Jugendverband von Lahitte)
