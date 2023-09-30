Fête locale de Lahitte AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte, 30 septembre 2023, Avezac-Prat-Lahitte.

Avezac-Prat-Lahitte,Hautes-Pyrénées

30 septembre:

19h : Apéritif Musical

19h30 : Repas – Réservation obligatoire au 06 14 16 76 89 ou 06 17 04 70 72

23h30 : Bal rock avec le groupe TOMMY & CO

1° octobre :

11h : Messe et dépôt de gerbe

21h : Apéritif offert par l’Association des Jeunes de Lahitte.

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-10-01 . .

AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE à la salle des Fêtes de Lahitte

Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



september 30:

7pm: Musical aperitif

7:30pm: Meal – Reservations required on 06 14 16 76 89 or 06 17 04 70 72

11:30pm: Rock ball with the band TOMMY & CO

october 1 :

11am: Mass and wreath-laying

9pm: Aperitif offered by the Lahitte Youth Association

30 de septiembre:

19h: Aperitivo musical

19.30 h: Comida – Reserva obligatoria llamando al 06 14 16 76 89 o al 06 17 04 70 72

23.30 h: Baile de rock con el grupo TOMMY & CO

1 de octubre :

11h: Misa y colocación de coronas

21h: Aperitivo ofrecido por la Asociación Juvenil Lahitte

30. September:

19 Uhr: Musikalischer Aperitif

19:30 Uhr: Essen – Reservierung unter 06 14 16 76 89 oder 06 17 04 70 72 erforderlich

23:30 Uhr: Rock-Ball mit der Gruppe TOMMY & CO

1° Oktober :

11 Uhr: Heilige Messe und Kranzniederlegung

21 Uhr: Aperitif, angeboten von der Association des Jeunes de Lahitte (Jugendverband von Lahitte)

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65