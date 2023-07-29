Festival Rencon’Trad AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte, 29 juillet 2023, Avezac-Prat-Lahitte.

Avezac-Prat-Lahitte,Hautes-Pyrénées

Samedi 29 juillet :

– 10h et 14h : Visite commentée du village d’Avezac – Renseignements / réservations au 06 25 13 27 83.

– 17h : Concert de chants Polyphoniques à l’église avec LAS ARRIBERAS et LA SOBIRANE

– 19h Canter’apéro

– 19h30 : Repas

– 21h : Bal trad’ avec THOUXAZUN et TRES DE GARONA

Dimanche 30 juillet :

Toute la journée : Brocante – vide grenier- Collections

– 11h : Concert de chants polyphoniques à l’église avec A PLASER et MUSICA PER TOTS

– 12h30 : Canter’apéro

– 13h : Repas

À partir de 14h : démonstration de danses folkloriques avec Le Poutou de Toulouse dans les rues du village.

– 16h : Bal pour les enfants animé par Dona et Anne-Lise

– 17h : Bal Trad’ avec BOHA QUI POT et TSHAKABASS

– 20h : Buffet de clôture (participation demandée).

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-30 . .

AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Village

Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Saturday July 29th :

– 10am and 2pm: Guided tour of the village of Avezac – Information / reservations on 06 25 13 27 83.

– 5pm: Polyphonic singing concert at the church with LAS ARRIBERAS and LA SOBIRANE

– 7pm Canter’apéro

– 7:30pm: Meal

– 9pm: Trad’ ball with THOUXAZUN and TRES DE GARONA

Sunday July 30th :

All day: Flea market – garage sale – collections

– 11am: Concert of polyphonic songs at the church with A PLASER and MUSICA PER TOTS

– 12:30 pm: Canter’apéro

– 1pm: Lunch

From 2pm: Folk dance demonstration with Le Poutou de Toulouse in the village streets.

– 4pm: Children’s ball with Dona and Anne-Lise

– 5pm: Trad’ ball with BOHA QUI POT and TSHAKABASS

– 8pm: Closing buffet (participation required)

Sábado 29 de julio :

– 10h y 14h: Visita guiada del pueblo de Avezac – Información / reservas en el 06 25 13 27 83.

– 17:00 h: Concierto de canto polifónico en la iglesia con LAS ARRIBERAS y LA SOBIRANE

– 19 h Canter’apéro

– 19.30 h: Comida

– 21.00 h: Baile tradicional con THOUXAZUN y TRES DE GARONA

Domingo 30 de julio :

Todo el día: Rastro – venta de garaje – colectas

– 11h: Concierto de canciones polifónicas en la iglesia con A PLASER y MUSICA PER TOTS

– 12h30: Canter’apéro

– 13.00 h: Comida

A partir de las 14:00 h: Demostración de danza folclórica con Le Poutou de Toulouse por las calles del pueblo.

– 16:00: Baile infantil dirigido por Dona y Anne-Lise

– 17.00: Baile tradicional con BOHA QUI POT y TSHAKABASS

– 20.00 h: Buffet de clausura (participación obligatoria)

Samstag, den 29. Juli :

– 10h und 14h: Kommentierte Besichtigung des Dorfes Avezac – Auskünfte/Reservierungen unter 06 25 13 27 83.

– 17 Uhr: Polyphonisches Gesangskonzert in der Kirche mit LAS ARRIBERAS und LA SOBIRANE

– 19 Uhr Canter’apéro

– 19.30 Uhr: Mahlzeit

– 21 Uhr: Trad’-Ball mit THOUXAZUN und TRES DE GARONA

Sonntag, den 30. Juli :

Den ganzen Tag über: Trödelmarkt – Flohmarkt- Sammlungen

– 11 Uhr: Polyphones Gesangskonzert in der Kirche mit A PLASER und MUSICA PER TOTS

– 12.30 Uhr: Canter’apéro

– 13 Uhr: Mahlzeit

Ab 14 Uhr: Vorführung von Folkloretänzen mit Le Poutou de Toulouse in den Straßen des Dorfes.

– 16 Uhr: Ball für die Kinder, moderiert von Dona und Anne-Lise

– 17 Uhr: Trad’-Ball mit BOHA QUI POT und TSHAKABASS

– 20h: Abschlussbuffet (Teilnahme erbeten)

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65