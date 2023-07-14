[Sortie nature] Chasse aux papillons Avesnes-en-Val, 14 juillet 2023, Avesnes-en-Val.

Avesnes-en-Val,Seine-Maritime

Venez passer un agréable moment en famille et partez à la chasse aux papillons

Réservation obligatoire · Le lieu de rendez-vous vous sera communiqué au moment de la réservation..

2023-07-14 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Avesnes-en-Val 76630 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Come and spend a pleasant moment with your family and go butterfly hunting ?

Reservation required – The meeting place will be communicated to you at the time of reservation.

Ven a pasarlo en grande con tu familia y a cazar mariposas ?

Reserva obligatoria – El punto de encuentro se le comunicará en el momento de la reserva.

Verbringen Sie einen angenehmen Moment mit Ihrer Familie und gehen Sie auf Schmetterlingsjagd?

Reservierung erforderlich – Der Treffpunkt wird Ihnen bei der Reservierung mitgeteilt.

