Exposition Vikings ! Tempête sur la Seine Avenue Winston Churchill, 1 juin 2023, Rives-en-Seine.

Barbares, féroces, pillards… la réputation des vikings n’est plus à faire. Ils fascinent autant qu’ils font peur. Mais ces qualificatifs sont-ils fondés ? Peut-on croire les séries qui fleurissent sur ces hommes venus des pays scandinaves ? Du 1er juin au 30 novembre 2023, MuséoSeine lève le voile sur les invasions vikings lors d’une exposition familiale construite autour d’un faering (bateau de pêche traditionnel scandinave en bois, à rames et parfois à voile). Découvrez la Seine avant les invasions vikings, comprenez pour quelles raisons les hommes du Nord organisent ces expéditions sur le territoire qui deviendra la Normandie, intéressez-vous aux embarcations utilisées pour naviguer, à leurs méthodes de construction, découvrez comment les Francs se défendent face aux raids… L’héritage viking se cantonne-t-il au nom donné à la Normandie ? Du mythe à la réalité, MuséoSeine casse quelques clichés..

Vendredi 2023-06-01 à 13:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-30 18:30:00. .

Avenue Winston Churchill MuséoSeine

Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Barbarians, ferocious, plunderers? the reputation of the Vikings is well known. They fascinate as much as they scare. But are these qualifiers founded? Can we believe the series that flourish on these men from the Scandinavian countries? From June 1st to November 30th 2023, MuséoSeine lifts the veil on the Viking invasions during a family exhibition built around a faering (traditional Scandinavian fishing boat made of wood, with oars and sometimes with sail). Discover the Seine before the Viking invasions, understand why the men of the North organized these expeditions on the territory which will become Normandy, be interested in the boats used to sail, in their construction methods, discover how the Franks defended themselves against the raids… Is the Viking heritage limited to the name given to Normandy? From myth to reality, MuséoSeine breaks some clichés.

Bárbaros, feroces, saqueadores… la reputación de los vikingos está bien asentada. Fascinan tanto como asustan. Pero, ¿están justificados estos calificativos? ¿Podemos creer las series que florecen sobre estos hombres de los países escandinavos? Del 1 de junio al 30 de noviembre de 2023, MuséoSeine desvelará las invasiones vikingas en una exposición familiar construida en torno a un faering (barco de pesca tradicional escandinavo hecho de madera, con remos y a veces velas). Descubra el Sena antes de las invasiones vikingas, comprenda por qué los hombres del Norte organizaban estas expediciones al territorio que se convertiría en Normandía, conozca las embarcaciones utilizadas para navegar y sus métodos de construcción, y descubra cómo se defendían los francos de las incursiones… ¿La herencia vikinga se limita al nombre dado a Normandía? Del mito a la realidad, MuséoSeine rompe algunos tópicos.

Barbaren, Wilde, Plünderer – der Ruf der Wikinger ist unumstritten. Sie faszinieren und verängstigen gleichermaßen. Aber sind diese Bezeichnungen wirklich gerechtfertigt? Kann man den Serien glauben, die über diese Männer aus Skandinavien verbreitet werden? Vom 1. Juni bis zum 30. November 2023 lüftet MuséoSeine den Schleier der Wikingerinvasionen in einer Familienausstellung, die um einen Faering (traditionelles skandinavisches Fischerboot aus Holz, mit Rudern und manchmal mit Segeln) herum aufgebaut ist. Entdecken Sie die Seine vor den Wikingereinfällen, verstehen Sie, warum die Nordmänner diese Expeditionen in das Gebiet, das später die Normandie werden sollte, organisierten, interessieren Sie sich für die zur Navigation verwendeten Boote und ihre Baumethoden, entdecken Sie, wie sich die Franken gegen die Überfälle verteidigten… Ist das Erbe der Wikinger auf den Namen der Normandie beschränkt? Vom Mythos zur Realität: MuséoSeine bricht mit einigen Klischees.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-17 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité