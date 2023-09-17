Journée Portes Ouvertes – Tennis Club Lavandou Avenue Vincent Auriol Le Lavandou, 17 septembre 2023, Le Lavandou.

Le Lavandou,Var

Journée Portes Ouvertes pour découvrir le PADEL et le tennis sur terre-battue au Lavandou le samedi 17 septembre de 9h30 à 12h00. Gratuit et ouvert à tous.

2023-09-17 09:30:00 fin : 2023-09-17 12:00:00. .

Avenue Vincent Auriol Centre-ville

Le Lavandou 83980 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Open Day to discover PADEL and clay tennis at Le Lavandou on Saturday September 17 from 9:30am to 12:00pm. Free and open to all

Jornada de puertas abiertas para descubrir el PADEL y el tenis en tierra batida en Le Lavandou el sábado 17 de septiembre de 9.30 a 12.00 h. Gratuito y abierto a todos

Tag der offenen Tür zum Kennenlernen von PADEL und Sandplatztennis in Le Lavandou am Samstag, den 17. September von 9:30 bis 12:00 Uhr. Kostenlos und offen für alle

