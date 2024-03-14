SPECTACLE : LES QUATRE POINTS CARDINAUX SONT TROIS : LE NORD ET LE SUD Avenue Victor Hugo Sète, 14 mars 2024, Sète.

Sète,Hérault

Tels le Clown blanc et l’Auguste, et sous couvert d’un éblouissant dispositif, ils détournent malicieusement les objets de leur fonction première, mêlant avec bonheur cirque, musique et peinture. Sans jamais perdre le Nord !.

2024-03-14 20:00:00 fin : 2024-03-14 . EUR.

Avenue Victor Hugo

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie



Like the White Clown and the Augustus, and under cover of a dazzling device, they mischievously divert objects from their primary function, happily mixing circus, music and painting. Without ever losing their bearings!

Como el Payaso Blanco y el Auguste, y bajo la apariencia de un dispositivo deslumbrante, desvían con picardía los objetos de su función principal, mezclando alegremente circo, música y pintura. Sin perder nunca el norte

Wie der Weiße Clown und der Augustus und unter dem Deckmantel eines schillernden Arrangements entfremden sie auf schelmische Weise Gegenstände von ihrer eigentlichen Funktion und vermischen dabei auf glückliche Weise Zirkus, Musik und Malerei. Ohne jemals die Orientierung zu verlieren!

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU – SETE