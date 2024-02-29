ONCLE VANIA Avenue Victor Hugo Sète, 29 février 2024, Sète.

Sète,Hérault

Avec humour et une acuité féroce, Galin Stoev livre un passionnant théâtre de l’intime d’une sidérante beauté qui plonge au c½ur de la comédie humaine..

2024-02-29 19:00:00 fin : 2024-02-29 . EUR.

Avenue Victor Hugo

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie



With humor and ferocious acuity, Galin Stoev delivers a thrillingly beautiful theater of the intimate that plunges to the heart of the human comedy.

Con humor y una agudeza feroz, Galin Stoev ofrece una obra apasionada, íntima y de una belleza sobrecogedora que se sumerge en el corazón mismo de la comedia humana.

Mit Humor und grimmiger Schärfe liefert Galin Stoev ein spannendes Theater des Intimen von verblüffender Schönheit, das tief ins Herz der menschlichen Komödie eindringt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU – SETE