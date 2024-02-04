CONCERT : ORCHESTRE NATIONAL MONTPELLIER OCCITANIE Avenue Victor Hugo Sète, 4 février 2024, Sète.

Sète,Hérault

L’Orchestre national Montpellier Occitanie nous invite à un fabuleux voyage, de Beethoven à Berio, sous la baguette du chef Ka Hou Fan..

2024-02-04 16:00:00

Avenue Victor Hugo

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie



The Orchestre national Montpellier Occitanie invites us on a fabulous journey, from Beethoven to Berio, under the baton of conductor Ka Hou Fan.

La Orquesta Nacional Montpellier Occitanie nos invita a un fabuloso viaje, de Beethoven a Berio, bajo la batuta del director Ka Hou Fan.

Das Orchestre national Montpellier Occitanie lädt uns unter der Leitung des Dirigenten Ka Hou Fan zu einer fabelhaften Reise von Beethoven bis Berio ein.

