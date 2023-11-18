SPECTACLE : BAAL Avenue Victor Hugo Sète, 18 novembre 2023, Sète.

Sète,Hérault

À la fois création littéraire et chorégraphique, Florence Bernad élabore une danse physique, théâtrale, virtuose et émotionnelle, nourrie d’une quête de sens et d’absolu..

2023-11-18 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 . EUR.

Avenue Victor Hugo

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie



Both a literary creation and a choreographer, Florence Bernad creates a physical, theatrical, virtuoso and emotional dance, nourished by a quest for meaning and the absolute.

A la vez creación literaria y coreográfica, Florence Bernad crea una danza física, teatral, virtuosa y emocional, alimentada por la búsqueda del sentido y de lo absoluto.

Florence Bernad ist sowohl literarische als auch choreografische Schöpfung und entwickelt einen physischen, theatralischen, virtuosen und emotionalen Tanz, der von einer Suche nach Sinn und dem Absoluten genährt wird.

