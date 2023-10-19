THÉÂTRE : KALDUN Avenue Victor Hugo Sète, 19 octobre 2023, Sète.

Sète,Hérault

Revisitant une page méconnue et cruelle de notre histoire, Kaldûn résonne comme une bouleversante ode à la réconciliation..

2023-10-19 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-19 . EUR.

Avenue Victor Hugo

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie



Revisiting a little-known and cruel page of our history, Kaldûn is a moving ode to reconciliation.

Revisando una página poco conocida y cruel de nuestra historia, Kaldûn es una conmovedora oda a la reconciliación.

Kaldûn, das eine verkannte und grausame Seite unserer Geschichte neu beleuchtet, klingt wie eine erschütternde Ode an die Versöhnung.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU – SETE