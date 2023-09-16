JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE AU MUSÉE DU TEXTILE Avenue Veillon Val-et-Châtillon, 16 septembre 2023, Val-et-Châtillon.

Val-et-Châtillon,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, assistez à deux concerts qui plairont à tous.

Samedi 16 septembre de 15H à 16H: groupe chant et guitare The Hamps

Dimanche 17 septembre de 15H à 16H: piano et chant Matthias Berlier et Sarah Brandmeyer

Entrée libre

Informations auprès du musée du textile. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-16 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

Avenue Veillon

Val-et-Châtillon 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



As part of the Journées Européennes du Patrimoine (European Heritage Days), attend two concerts that are sure to please everyone.

Saturday, September 16 from 3pm to 4pm: The Hamps guitar and vocal group

Sunday September 17 from 3pm to 4pm: piano and vocals Matthias Berlier and Sarah Brandmeyer

Free admission

Information from the Textile Museum

En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, hay dos conciertos para todos los gustos.

Sábado 16 de septiembre, de 15:00 a 16:00: grupo de canto y guitarra The Hamps

Domingo 17 de septiembre de 15:00 a 16:00: piano y voz de Matthias Berlier y Sarah Brandmeyer

Entrada gratuita

Información en el Museo Textil

Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes können Sie zwei Konzerte besuchen, die allen gefallen werden.

Samstag, 16. September, 15.00-16.00 Uhr: Gesangs- und Gitarrengruppe The Hamps

Sonntag, 17. September von 15.00 bis 16.00 Uhr: Klavier und Gesang Matthias Berlier und Sarah Brandmeyer

Eintritt frei

Informationen über das Textilmuseum

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS