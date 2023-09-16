JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE AU MUSÉE DU TEXTILE Avenue Veillon Val-et-Châtillon
Val-et-Châtillon,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dans le cadre des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, assistez à deux concerts qui plairont à tous.
Samedi 16 septembre de 15H à 16H: groupe chant et guitare The Hamps
Dimanche 17 septembre de 15H à 16H: piano et chant Matthias Berlier et Sarah Brandmeyer
Entrée libre
Informations auprès du musée du textile. Tout public
Samedi 2023-09-16 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 16:00:00. 0 EUR.
Avenue Veillon
Val-et-Châtillon 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
As part of the Journées Européennes du Patrimoine (European Heritage Days), attend two concerts that are sure to please everyone.
Saturday, September 16 from 3pm to 4pm: The Hamps guitar and vocal group
Sunday September 17 from 3pm to 4pm: piano and vocals Matthias Berlier and Sarah Brandmeyer
Free admission
Information from the Textile Museum
En el marco de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, hay dos conciertos para todos los gustos.
Sábado 16 de septiembre, de 15:00 a 16:00: grupo de canto y guitarra The Hamps
Domingo 17 de septiembre de 15:00 a 16:00: piano y voz de Matthias Berlier y Sarah Brandmeyer
Entrada gratuita
Información en el Museo Textil
Im Rahmen der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes können Sie zwei Konzerte besuchen, die allen gefallen werden.
Samstag, 16. September, 15.00-16.00 Uhr: Gesangs- und Gitarrengruppe The Hamps
Sonntag, 17. September von 15.00 bis 16.00 Uhr: Klavier und Gesang Matthias Berlier und Sarah Brandmeyer
Eintritt frei
Informationen über das Textilmuseum
