Cinéma Avenue Van Gogh Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, 18 juillet 2023, Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer.

Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer,Bouches-du-Rhône

Spider-Man : Accross the Spider-Verse



31 mai 2023 en salle / 2h 21min / Animation, Action, Fantastique, Aventure

De Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin Thompson

Par Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Avec Stéphane Bak, Shameik Moore, Shirine Boutella.

2023-07-18 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-18 23:00:00. EUR.

Avenue Van Gogh Relais Culturel

Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer 13460 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Spider-Man: Accross the Spider-Verse



may 31, 2023 in cinemas / 2h 21min / Animation, Action, Fantasy, Adventure

By Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin Thompson

By Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

With Stéphane Bak, Shameik Moore, Shirine Boutella

Spider-Man: A través del Spider-Verso



31 mayo 2023 en cines / 2h 21min / Animación, Acción, Fantasía, Aventura

Por Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin Thompson

Por Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Con Stéphane Bak, Shameik Moore, Shirine Boutella

Spider-Man: Accross the Spider-Verse



31. Mai 2023 in den Kinos / 2h 21min / Animation, Action, Fantasy, Abenteuer

Von Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin Thompson

Von Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Mit Stéphane Bak, Shameik Moore, Shirine Boutella

