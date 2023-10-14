La friche élément de revitalisation du centre ville Avenue Sadi Carnot Oloron-Sainte-Marie, 14 octobre 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Oloron-Sainte-Marie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Rencontre avec le Pays d’art et d’histoire, la Mairie d’Oloron Sainte-Marie et le Collectif Encore La Friche est un projet ambitieux qui s’inscrit dans une volonté de reconquête et redynamisation du centre-ville d’Oloron Sainte-Marie. Il

participe ainsi à réinventer la Cité mais aussi notre propre manière de faire société et ce faisant, propose une véritable expérience de territoire dont La Friche deviendrait le carrefour. Entre concertation citoyenne, contraintes

réglementaires et nécessaires inventions et hybridations, découvrez comment le projet a été imaginé pour répondre aux demandes et besoins des habitants et à l’impérieuse nécessité de penser une écologie de la construction qui remet le

vivant au cœur de la démarche et des usages des lieux..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

Avenue Sadi Carnot La friche

Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Meeting with the Pays d?art et d?histoire, the Mairie d?Oloron Sainte-Marie and the Collectif Encore La Friche is an ambitious project designed to reclaim and revitalize Oloron Sainte-Marie town center. It

in so doing, it is helping to reinvent not only the city, but also our own way of being a society, and in so doing, is proposing a true experience of the territory, with La Friche as its crossroads. Between citizen consultation

regulatory constraints and the need for invention and hybridization, discover how the project has been designed to meet the demands and needs of local residents, as well as the pressing need to develop a construction ecology that puts the living at the heart of the process

at the heart of the approach and use of the site.

Un encuentro con el Pays d’art et d’histoire, el Ayuntamiento de Oloron Sainte-Marie y el Colectivo Encore La Friche es un ambicioso proyecto destinado a recuperar y revitalizar el centro de Oloron Sainte-Marie. El proyecto

con ello, contribuye a reinventar no sólo la ciudad, sino también nuestra propia forma de ser sociedad, y propone así una auténtica experiencia del territorio, con La Friche como encrucijada. Entre la consulta ciudadana

las obligaciones reglamentarias y la necesidad de invención e hibridación, descubra cómo se concibió el proyecto para responder a las demandas y necesidades de los habitantes y a la imperiosa necesidad de desarrollar una ecología de la construcción que vuelva a situar a los habitantes en el centro del proceso

en el centro del planteamiento y de los usos que se dan al emplazamiento.

Treffen mit dem Pays d’art et d’histoire, der Stadtverwaltung von Oloron Sainte-Marie und dem Collectif Encore La Friche ist ein ehrgeiziges Projekt, mit dem das Stadtzentrum von Oloron Sainte-Marie zurückerobert und neu belebt werden soll. Es

es trägt dazu bei, die Stadt neu zu erfinden, aber auch unsere eigene Art, die Gesellschaft zu gestalten, und bietet somit ein echtes Gebietsexperiment an, bei dem La Friche zum Knotenpunkt werden soll. Zwischen Bürgerbeteiligung, Einschränkungen

und der Notwendigkeit von Erfindungen und Hybriden, entdecken Sie, wie das Projekt konzipiert wurde, um den Forderungen und Bedürfnissen der Bewohner und der dringenden Notwendigkeit einer Ökologie des Bauens gerecht zu werden, die den Menschen wieder in den Mittelpunkt stellt

das Projekt wurde von einem Architekten entwickelt, der das Leben in den Mittelpunkt des Konzepts und der Nutzung des Ortes stellt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn