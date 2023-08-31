Animations pour les jeunes Avenue Sadi Carnot Oloron-Sainte-Marie, 31 août 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Oloron-Sainte-Marie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Rendez-vous ce jour pour passer une après-midi avec des animations prévues spécialement pour les jeunes.

Au programme : présentation du projet de la friche et de la maquette, temps d’expression pour les jeunes (graff, écriture rap, parkour urbain & chill au bar à idée du Cmj), petite pause goûter offert et spectacle de théâtre en déambulation.

Sur inscription auprès du service jeunesse..

2023-08-31 fin : 2023-08-31 20:00:00. EUR.

Avenue Sadi Carnot La Friche

Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us today for an afternoon of entertainment specially designed for young people.

On the program: presentation of the friche project and model, time for young people to express themselves (graffiti, rap writing, urban parkour & chill at the Cmj’s idea bar), snack break and strolling theater show.

Please register with the youth service.

Acompáñanos hoy en una tarde de actividades especialmente diseñadas para los jóvenes.

En el programa: presentación del proyecto friche y del modelo, tiempo para que los jóvenes se expresen (graffiti, escritura de rap, parkour urbano y chill en el bar de ideas del Cmj), una merienda y un espectáculo teatral.

Inscríbete en el servicio de juventud.

Treffen Sie sich an diesem Tag, um einen Nachmittag mit speziell für Jugendliche geplanten Animationen zu verbringen.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Vorstellung des Projekts der Brache und des Modells, Ausdruckszeit für Jugendliche (Graffiti, Rap schreiben, urbaner Parkour & Chill an der Ideenbar des Cmj), kleine Pause mit einem angebotenen Snack und eine Theateraufführung auf der Straße.

Mit Anmeldung bei der Jugendabteilung.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn