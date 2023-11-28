« RIRE OU MOURIR, FAUT-IL CHOISIR ? » Avenue Rhin et Danube Yvré-l’Évêque
« RIRE OU MOURIR, FAUT-IL CHOISIR ? » Avenue Rhin et Danube Yvré-l’Évêque, 28 novembre 2023, Yvré-l'Évêque.
Yvré-l’Évêque,Sarthe
L’association JALMALV Sarthe (Jusqu’à La Mort Accompagner La Vie) organise cette soirée..
2023-11-28 fin : 2023-11-28 . .
Avenue Rhin et Danube Les Saulnières
Yvré-l’Évêque 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
The association JALMALV Sarthe (Jusqu’à La Mort Accompagner La Vie) organizes this evening.
La asociación JALMALV Sarthe (Jusqu’à la Mort Accompagner La Vie) organiza esta velada.
Der Verein JALMALV Sarthe (Jusqu’à La Mort Accompagner La Vie) organisiert diesen Abend.
