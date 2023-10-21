LES JOURNÉES DU CHEVAL Avenue Maréchal Leclerc Pézenas, 21 octobre 2023, Pézenas.

Pézenas,Hérault

Pendant deux jours, le cheval sera mis à l’honneur au travers de nombreuses animations, activités et spectacles !.

2023-10-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 17:00:00. .

Avenue Maréchal Leclerc

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



The City of Pézenas, the horse riding departmental and regional committee organize “the Horse Days”.

On Saturday October 31st and Sunday November 1st, from 10am to 5pm, activities and varied demonstrations about horse riding will be available.

Exceptional measures to welcome the public (COVID – 19): Respect health advices, wear your mask at all times.

Durante dos días, el caballo será el centro de atención con multitud de actos, actividades y espectáculos

Zwei Tage lang wird das Pferd durch zahlreiche Animationen, Aktivitäten und Aufführungen, die kostenlos angeboten werden, in den Mittelpunkt gerückt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE