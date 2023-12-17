RAMASSAGE EXPRESS AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE Avenue Maréchal Joffre Palavas-les-Flots, 17 décembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

A partir de 14h : Collecte de déchets avec Ocean Protection – Plage de l’Hôtel de Ville – Plus d’infos au 07 67 83 26 46 ou oceanprotection34@gmail.com.

2023-12-17 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 16:00:00. .

Avenue Maréchal Joffre

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



From 2pm: Waste collection with Ocean Protection – Plage de l?Hôtel de Ville – Further information on 07 67 83 26 46 or oceanprotection34@gmail.com

A partir de las 14.00 horas: Recogida de residuos con Ocean Protection – Plage de l’Hôtel de Ville – Más información en el 07 67 83 26 46 o en oceanprotection34@gmail.com

Ab 14 Uhr: Müllsammelaktion mit Ocean Protection – Plage de l’Hôtel de Ville – Weitere Informationen unter 07 67 83 26 46 oder oceanprotection34@gmail.com

Mise à jour le 2023-11-11 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS