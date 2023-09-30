Salon Bien-êtreet des Métiers d’Art Avenue Marcel Paul Boulazac Isle Manoire, 30 septembre 2023, Boulazac Isle Manoire.

Boulazac Isle Manoire,Dordogne

Du Samedi 30 Septembre au Dimanche 1 Octobre

Salon Bien-être & des Métiers d’Art

Pour la première fois, le Palio va accueillir

un concept unique, présentant 2

thématiques sur un seul week-end.

1 week-end, 2 salons, 2 ambiances :

– SALON BIEN-ÊTRE

– SALON MÉTIERS D’ART & SAVOIR FAIRE

Santé, détente, nutrition, confort, médecines douces, médecines naturelles, forme, relaxation, produits bio …

Un week-end pour prendre soin de vous, accompagné par 90 Exposants professionnels.

Entrée 5€ pour la journée, donnant accès aux stands, aux conférences et aux ateliers.

Entrée gratuite pour les mineurs..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-10-01 19:00:00. .

Avenue Marcel Paul

Boulazac Isle Manoire 24750 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From Saturday September 30 to Sunday October 1

Salon Bien-être & des Métiers d’Art

For the first time, the Palio will host

a unique concept, presenting 2

themes over a single weekend.

1 weekend, 2 shows, 2 atmospheres :

? WELL-BEING SHOW

? ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW

Health, relaxation, nutrition, comfort, alternative medicine, natural medicine, fitness, relaxation, organic products?

A weekend to pamper yourself, accompanied by 90 professional exhibitors.

Admission 5? for the day, giving access to stands, conferences and workshops.

Free admission for minors.

Del sábado 30 de septiembre al domingo 1 de octubre

Salón Bien-être & des Métiers d’Art

Por primera vez, el Palio acogerá

un concepto único, presentando 2

temas en un solo fin de semana.

1 fin de semana, 2 espectáculos, 2 ambientes :

? FERIA DEL BIENESTAR

? FERIA DE ARTESANÍA

Salud, relajación, nutrición, confort, medicina alternativa, medicina natural, fitness, descanso, productos ecológicos..

Un fin de semana para mimarse, acompañado por 90 expositores profesionales.

Entrada 5? por día, que da acceso a los stands, conferencias y talleres.

Entrada gratuita para menores.

Von Samstag, 30. September bis Sonntag, 1. Oktober

Salon Bien-être & des Métiers d’Art (Messe für Wohlbefinden und Kunsthandwerk)

Zum ersten Mal wird der Palio Gastgeber sein für

ein einzigartiges Konzept, das 2

themenbereiche an einem einzigen Wochenende.

1 Wochenende, 2 Messen, 2 Stimmungen :

? WELLNESS-MESSE

? MESSE FÜR KUNSTHANDWERK UND KNOW-HOW

Gesundheit, Entspannung, Ernährung, Komfort, sanfte Medizin, Naturheilkunde, Fitness, Entspannung, Bioprodukte?

Ein Wochenende, an dem Sie sich um sich selbst kümmern können, begleitet von 90 professionellen Ausstellern.

Eintritt 5? für den ganzen Tag, der Zugang zu den Ständen, Konferenzen und Workshops ermöglicht.

Minderjährige haben freien Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT de Périgueux