Exposition Cyclomoteurs Anciens Avenue Marcel Haegelen Bourges, 29 octobre 2023, Bourges.

Bourges,Cher

Explorez l’histoire fascinante des cyclomoteurs anciens, découvrez l’élégance et l’ingénierie qui ont façonné nos déplacements sur deux roues..

2023-10-29 fin : 2023-10-29 17:00:00. 3 EUR.

Avenue Marcel Haegelen

Bourges 18000 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Explore the fascinating history of vintage mopeds, and discover the elegance and engineering that have shaped the way we get around on two wheels.

Explore la fascinante historia de los ciclomotores de época y descubra la elegancia y la ingeniería que han dado forma a nuestra forma de desplazarnos sobre dos ruedas.

Erforschen Sie die faszinierende Geschichte alter Mopeds und entdecken Sie die Eleganz und Technik, die unsere Fortbewegung auf zwei Rädern geformt haben.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-04 par BERRY