ROJAS Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne, 4 décembre 2023, Narbonne.

Narbonne,Aude

La Mal Coiffée reprend la parole contre toutes les dominations, coloniales, nationales, économiques, médiatiques… Avec sa polyphonie et ses percussions, elle nous raconte nous, gens d’ici, ou plutôt gens vivant ici, en Languedoc, avec nos héritages et nos histoires particulières. Avec la langue occitane toujours debout, toujours chantante, toujours prête à clamer ses solidarités, et à se nourrir de toutes les émancipations et résistances populaires de par le monde.

Succédant à Roge, présenté à Théâtre + Cinéma en 2021, le nouveau concert du groupe est d’une remarquable expressivité poétique, délivrant des chansons fières et ferventes, douces et intransigeantes – rouges de joie, d’indignation, de plaisir, de colère, d’exaltation, d’amour…

Les voix peuvent jaillir sans le moindre ornement musical, au cœur profond du silence, ou, gagnant alors encore en amplitude, se mêler à d’ardentes pulsations et vibrations instrumentales.

Avec Rojas, La Mal Coiffée flamboie de tout son éclat et incarne l’insoumission avec une irrésistible force de conviction..

2024-03-01 20:00:00 fin : 2024-03-01 . EUR.

Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



La Mal Coiffée speaks out against all forms of domination: colonial, national, economic, media? With its polyphony and percussion, it tells the story of us, people from here, or rather people living here, in Languedoc, with our heritages and our particular histories. With the Occitan language still on its feet, still singing, still ready to proclaim its solidarity, and to feed off all the emancipation and popular resistance around the world.

Following on from Roge, presented at Théâtre + Cinéma in 2021, the group?s new concert is remarkably poetically expressive, delivering songs that are proud and fervent, gentle and uncompromising? red with joy, indignation, pleasure, anger, exaltation, love?

Voices can burst forth without the slightest musical embellishment, deep in the heart of silence, or, gaining in amplitude, mingle with ardent instrumental pulsations and vibrations.

With Rojas, La Mal Coiffée blazes brightly, embodying insubordination with irresistible conviction.

La Mal Coiffée se alza contra todas las formas de dominación: colonial, nacional, económica, mediática.. Con su polifonía y su percusión, cuenta la historia de nosotros, gente de aquí, o mejor dicho, gente que vive aquí, en Languedoc, con nuestros patrimonios y nuestras historias particulares. Con la lengua occitana aún en pie, aún cantando, aún dispuesta a proclamar su solidaridad y a inspirarse en todas las emancipaciones y resistencias populares del mundo.

Tras Roge, presentado en el Théâtre + Cinéma en 2021, el nuevo concierto del grupo es extraordinariamente poético, con canciones orgullosas y fervorosas, suaves e intransigentes… rojas de alegría, indignación, placer, cólera, exaltación, amor…

Las voces pueden estallar sin el menor adorno musical, en las profundidades del silencio, o, ganando en amplitud, mezclarse con pulsaciones ardientes y vibraciones instrumentales.

Con Rojas, La Mal Coiffée arde con todo su fulgor y encarna la insubordinación con una fuerza de convicción irresistible.

La Mal Coiffée spricht wieder gegen alle Formen der Dominanz, die koloniale, nationale, wirtschaftliche, mediale? Mit ihrer Polyphonie und ihren Perkussionsinstrumenten erzählt sie von uns, den Menschen von hier, oder besser gesagt, den Menschen, die hier im Languedoc leben, mit unserem Erbe und unseren besonderen Geschichten. Mit der okzitanischen Sprache, die immer aufrecht steht, immer singt, immer bereit ist, ihre Solidarität zu bekunden und sich von allen Emanzipationen und dem Widerstand des Volkes in der ganzen Welt zu nähren.

Als Nachfolger von Roge, das 2021 bei Théâtre + Cinéma aufgeführt wurde, ist das neue Konzert der Gruppe von bemerkenswerter poetischer Ausdruckskraft und liefert stolze und leidenschaftliche, sanfte und kompromisslose Lieder ? rot vor Freude, Empörung, Vergnügen, Zorn, Überschwang, Liebe?

Die Stimmen können ohne jede musikalische Verzierung aus dem Innersten der Stille hervorbrechen oder sich mit feurigem Pulsieren und instrumentalen Vibrationen vermischen, um noch mehr Raum zu gewinnen.

Mit Rojas erstrahlt La Mal Coiffée in vollem Glanz und verkörpert die Auflehnung mit unwiderstehlicher Überzeugungskraft.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11