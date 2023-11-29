SALLE DES FÊTES Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly Narbonne, 29 novembre 2023, Narbonne.

Narbonne,Aude

C’est décidé, à quarante ans, Lyn, Marion et Samuel quittent la ville pour la campagne. Ils achètent une usine abandonnée qu’ils souhaitent rénover. Ils rêvent de calme et de décroissance. Mais très vite, une crue menace le village et ils se retrouvent malgré eux, entraînés au coeur d’enjeux politiques et locaux qui les dépassent.

Tout se joue ici dans la salle des fêtes de la commune, au rythme des saisons et des différents événements qui s’y déroulent, voeux du maire, loto, bal du 14 juillet…

Baptiste Amann, qui a l’art de tisser des fresques à la fois intimes et sociétales, signe avec Salle des fêtes une création aux couleurs vives de notre époque. Avec une écriture incisive, un sens aigu du récit et une mise en scène au cordeau, il interroge la complexité des rapports entre bien commun et propriété privée, se penche sur la possibilité de nouvelles utopies, tout en explorant les failles et fêlures de ses personnages.

Politique, poétique, profondément humaine, Salle des fêtes est une oeuvre théâtrale complète et puissante..

2023-11-29 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-29 . EUR.

Avenue Maître Hubert Mouly

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



At the age of forty, Lyn, Marion and Samuel have decided to leave the city for the countryside. They bought an abandoned factory that they wanted to renovate. They dreamed of peace and quiet, and of downsizing. But before long, a flood threatens the village, and they find themselves caught up in local and political issues that are beyond their control.

Everything takes place in the village hall, to the rhythm of the seasons and the various events that take place there: the mayor?s wishes, the bingo, the July 14th ball?

Baptiste Amann, who has a talent for weaving frescoes that are both intimate and societal, has created Salle des fêtes in the vivid colors of our times. With incisive writing, a keen sense of storytelling and a meticulous direction, he questions the complexity of the relationship between the common good and private property, examines the possibility of new utopias, and explores the flaws and fissures of his characters.

Political, poetic and profoundly human, Salle des fêtes is a complete and powerful theatrical work.

A los cuarenta años, Lyn, Marion y Samuel han decidido dejar la ciudad por el campo. Compraron una fábrica abandonada que querían renovar. Soñaban con paz y tranquilidad y con reducir su tamaño. Pero al poco tiempo, una inundación amenaza el pueblo y se ven, en contra de su buen juicio, atrapados en asuntos locales y políticos que escapan a su control.

Todo se juega en el salón del pueblo, al ritmo de las estaciones y de los diversos acontecimientos que allí tienen lugar: los deseos del alcalde, el bingo, el baile del 14 de julio?

Baptiste Amann, que tiene talento para tejer frescos a la vez íntimos y societales, ha creado Salle des fêtes con los vivos colores de nuestro tiempo. Con su escritura incisiva, su agudo sentido de la narración y su meticulosa dirección, explora la compleja relación entre el bien común y la propiedad privada, examinando la posibilidad de nuevas utopías al tiempo que explora los defectos y las grietas de sus personajes.

Política, poética y profundamente humana, Salle des fêtes es una obra de teatro completa y poderosa.

Mit 40 Jahren ziehen Lyn, Marion und Samuel von der Stadt aufs Land. Sie kaufen eine verlassene Fabrik, die sie renovieren wollen. Sie träumen von Ruhe und Entschleunigung. Doch schon bald bedroht eine Flut das Dorf und sie finden sich unfreiwillig inmitten von politischen und lokalen Herausforderungen wieder, die sie überfordern.

Alles spielt sich im Festsaal der Gemeinde ab, im Rhythmus der Jahreszeiten und der verschiedenen Veranstaltungen, die dort stattfinden: Neujahrsempfang des Bürgermeisters, Lotto, Ball am 14. Juli?

Baptiste Amann, der die Kunst beherrscht, intime und zugleich gesellschaftliche Fresken zu weben, hat mit Salle des fêtes ein Werk geschaffen, das in den leuchtenden Farben unserer Zeit gehalten ist. Mit einem prägnanten Schreibstil, einem ausgeprägten Sinn für die Erzählung und einer stringenten Inszenierung hinterfragt er die komplexen Beziehungen zwischen Gemeinwohl und Privateigentum, beschäftigt sich mit der Möglichkeit neuer Utopien und erforscht gleichzeitig die Risse und Brüche seiner Figuren.

Politisch, poetisch und zutiefst menschlich: Salle des fêtes ist ein umfassendes und kraftvolles Theaterwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11