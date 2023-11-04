Concert La Petite Culotte et Philippine Lavrey Avenue Lieutenant Colonel Faro Tulle, 4 novembre 2023, Tulle.

Tulle,Corrèze

Plus besoin de le présenter si vous entendez « c’était Loli, c’était lolo, c’était lola » vous pensez forcément à La Petite Culotte. De son vrai nom Vincent Colonna. Très tôt, il affirme sa passion pour sa terre et sa joie de vivre à travers la musique. Il chante ainsi dès l’âge de 18 ans avec Canta u populu corsu, une expérience qui l’occupe durant trois années.

C’est en 2021 que tout bascule car son titre « La Goffa Lolita », festif et dansant, qui remet au goût du jour une vieille chanson corse, devient virale sur les réseaux sociaux, au point que les rugbymen du Castres Olympique se l’approprient en tant qu’hymne. Philippine Lavrey est une auteure, compositrice, et interprète. Elle fait partie des jeunes chanteuses actuelles les plus prometteuses.C’est avec son titre « In the stars » en duo avec le chanteur américain Benson Boone que vous avez pu la découvrir cette année..

Avenue Lieutenant Colonel Faro Salle de L’Auzelou

Tulle 19000 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



No need to introduce him, if you hear « c’était Loli, c’était lolo, c’était lola » you’re bound to think of La Petite Culotte. Real name Vincent Colonna. From an early age, he asserted his passion for his land and his joie de vivre through music. He began singing at the age of 18 with Canta u populu corsu, an experience that kept him busy for three years.

It was in 2021 that everything changed, when his festive, danceable track « La Goffa Lolita », which revived an old Corsican song, went viral on social networks, to the extent that the Castres Olympique rugby team adopted it as their anthem. Philippine Lavrey is an author, composer and performer. Her track « In the stars », a duet with American singer Benson Boone, is one of the most promising young singers of our time.

Si oyes « c’était Loli, c’était lolo, c’était lola » seguro que piensas en La Petite Culotte. Su verdadero nombre es Vincent Colonna. Desde muy joven manifestó su pasión por su tierra natal y su alegría de vivir a través de la música. Empezó a cantar a los 18 años con Canta u populu corsu, una experiencia que le mantuvo ocupado durante tres años.

Fue en 2021 cuando todo cambió, cuando su tema festivo y bailable « La Goffa Lolita », una recuperación de una antigua canción corsa, se hizo viral en las redes sociales, hasta el punto de que los jugadores de rugby del Castres Olympique lo adoptaron como himno. Philippine Lavrey es cantautora. Su tema « In the stars », a dúo con el cantante estadounidense Benson Boone, es una de las jóvenes cantantes más prometedoras del panorama actual.

Wenn Sie « c’était Loli, c’était lolo, c’était lola » hören, müssen Sie nicht mehr an La Petite Culotte denken. Sein richtiger Name ist Vincent Colonna. Schon früh bekräftigte er seine Leidenschaft für sein Land und seine Lebensfreude durch die Musik. So singt er bereits im Alter von 18 Jahren mit Canta u populu corsu, eine Erfahrung, die ihn drei Jahre lang beschäftigt.

Im Jahr 2021 ändert sich alles, denn sein festlicher und tanzbarer Titel « La Goffa Lolita », der ein altes korsisches Lied wieder aufleben lässt, geht in den sozialen Netzwerken viral, so dass die Rugbyspieler von Castres Olympique ihn sich als Hymne aneignen. Philippine Lavrey ist eine Autorin, Komponistin und Interpretin. Sie ist eine der vielversprechendsten jungen Sängerinnen der Gegenwart, die Sie dieses Jahr mit ihrem Titel « In the stars » im Duett mit dem amerikanischen Sänger Benson Boone kennenlernen konnten.

