Jam session de Jazz Avenue Julian Grimau Tarnos
Jam session de Jazz Avenue Julian Grimau Tarnos, 25 août 2023, Tarnos.
Tarnos,Landes
Un moment de partage et d’échange musical improvisé sur le thème du Jazz de 20h30 à 22h30 au restaurant Métroloco en bord de plage!
Faute de repli possible, le concert sera annulé en cas de mauvaise météo….
2023-08-25 fin : 2023-08-25 22:30:00. .
Avenue Julian Grimau Métroloco
Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A moment of sharing and improvised musical exchange on the theme of Jazz from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm at the beachfront restaurant Métroloco!
The concert will be cancelled in the event of bad weather…
Un momento de convivencia e intercambio musical improvisado en torno al tema del Jazz de 20.30 a 22.30 h en el restaurante Métroloco, junto a la playa
El concierto se cancelará en caso de mal tiempo…
Ein improvisierter musikalischer Austausch zum Thema Jazz von 20:30 bis 22:30 Uhr im Restaurant Métroloco am Strand!
Bei schlechtem Wetter wird das Konzert abgesagt, da es keine Ausweichmöglichkeiten gibt…
Mise à jour le 2023-06-20 par OT Seignanx