Jam session de Jazz Avenue Julian Grimau Tarnos, 25 août 2023, Tarnos.

Tarnos,Landes

Un moment de partage et d’échange musical improvisé sur le thème du Jazz de 20h30 à 22h30 au restaurant Métroloco en bord de plage!

Faute de repli possible, le concert sera annulé en cas de mauvaise météo….

2023-08-25 fin : 2023-08-25 22:30:00. .

Avenue Julian Grimau Métroloco

Tarnos 40220 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A moment of sharing and improvised musical exchange on the theme of Jazz from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm at the beachfront restaurant Métroloco!

The concert will be cancelled in the event of bad weather…

Un momento de convivencia e intercambio musical improvisado en torno al tema del Jazz de 20.30 a 22.30 h en el restaurante Métroloco, junto a la playa

El concierto se cancelará en caso de mal tiempo…

Ein improvisierter musikalischer Austausch zum Thema Jazz von 20:30 bis 22:30 Uhr im Restaurant Métroloco am Strand!

Bei schlechtem Wetter wird das Konzert abgesagt, da es keine Ausweichmöglichkeiten gibt…

Mise à jour le 2023-06-20 par OT Seignanx