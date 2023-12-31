REVEILLON DE LA SAINT-SYLVESTRE Avenue Jean Moulin Agde, 31 décembre 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

Le Comité des fêtes d’Agde et du Cap d’Agde propose une soirée de réveillon avec cotillons & animations toute la nuit avec Cocktail Music..

2023-12-31 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . EUR.

Avenue Jean Moulin

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



The Comité des fêtes d’Agde et du Cap d’Agde is offering a New Year’s Eve party with cotillons & entertainment all night long with Cocktail Music.

El Comité des fêtes d’Agde et du Cap d’Agde (Comité de Fiestas de Agde y del Cabo de Agde) organiza una fiesta de Nochevieja con bengalas y animación durante toda la noche con música de cóctel.

Das Festkomitee von Agde und Cap d’Agde bietet einen Silvesterabend mit Cotillons & Animationen die ganze Nacht mit Cocktail Music an.

