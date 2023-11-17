WILL BARBER & THE FAMILY Avenue du Théâtre Narbonne
WILL BARBER & THE FAMILY Avenue du Théâtre Narbonne, 17 novembre 2023, Narbonne.
Narbonne,Aude
Le Hangar Musical présente « Will Barber and the Family « , un concert scène locale gratuit.
Réservation en ligne obligatoire..
2023-11-17 21:30:00 fin : 2023-11-17 . .
Avenue du Théâtre
Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
Le Hangar Musical presents « Will Barber and the Family », a free local concert.
Online booking required.
Le Hangar Musical presenta « Will Barber and the Family », un concierto local gratuito.
Se requiere reserva en línea.
Der Hangar Musical präsentiert « Will Barber and the Family « , ein kostenloses Konzert der lokalen Szene.
Online-Reservierung erforderlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Côte du Midi