WILL BARBER & THE FAMILY Avenue du Théâtre Narbonne, 17 novembre 2023, Narbonne.

Narbonne,Aude

Le Hangar Musical présente « Will Barber and the Family « , un concert scène locale gratuit.

Réservation en ligne obligatoire..

2023-11-17 21:30:00 fin : 2023-11-17 . .

Avenue du Théâtre

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



Le Hangar Musical presents « Will Barber and the Family », a free local concert.

Online booking required.

Le Hangar Musical presenta « Will Barber and the Family », un concierto local gratuito.

Se requiere reserva en línea.

Der Hangar Musical präsentiert « Will Barber and the Family « , ein kostenloses Konzert der lokalen Szene.

Online-Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Côte du Midi