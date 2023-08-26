Forum et fête des associations Avenue du Stade Peyrat-de-Bellac, 26 août 2023, Peyrat-de-Bellac.

Peyrat-de-Bellac,Haute-Vienne

Venez vous amuser en famille à partir de 15h30 au stade. Au programme : randonnée pédestre de 15h30 à 16h30, ateliers découverte, animation musicale, animations pour enfants et feu d’artifice offert par la mairie à 22h30. Buvette et restauration sur place..

2023-08-26 fin : 2023-08-26

Avenue du Stade Stade

Peyrat-de-Bellac 87300 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and join in the family fun from 3.30pm at the stadium. On the program: walking tour from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, discovery workshops, musical entertainment, children’s activities and fireworks offered by the town council at 10:30 pm. Refreshments and catering on site.

Venga a divertirse en familia a partir de las 15.30 h en el estadio. En el programa: recorrido a pie de 15.30 a 16.30 h, talleres de descubrimiento, animación musical, actividades infantiles y fuegos artificiales a cargo del Ayuntamiento a las 22.30 h. Refrescos y catering in situ.

Amüsieren Sie sich mit der ganzen Familie ab 15:30 Uhr im Stadion. Auf dem Programm stehen: Wanderung von 15:30 bis 16:30 Uhr, Entdeckungsworkshops, musikalische Unterhaltung, Kinderanimation und ein von der Stadtverwaltung angebotenes Feuerwerk um 22:30 Uhr. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort.

