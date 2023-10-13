Mieux accueillir ses émotions: initiation à la pratique de l’EFT Avenue du Saillant Allassac, 13 octobre 2023, Allassac.

Allassac,Corrèze

« Le bien être au bout des doigts: la pratique de l’EFT », séance animée par Nathalie Lopez, éveilleuse à l’amour de soi (via l’EFT, la sophrologie et le massage).

Auriez-vous envie d’un outil rapide, simple et efficace de libération émotionnelle et de gestion du stress? Auriez-vous envie d’accueillir (enfin?) avec « bienveillance » ce qui est là ( émotions douloureuses, stress…) tout en allégeant la charge émotionnelle, tout en vous dénouant? Et tout ça en quelques minutes, en tapotant simplement votre main, votre visage et votre corps!

Si oui, venez découvrir l’EFT (l’Emotional Freedom Technic)

Sur réservation au 06 60 73 34 58 (places limitées).

De 13h30 à 15h30 à l’Epicerie du Saillant – Tarif: 15€.

Avenue du Saillant Epicerie du Saillant

Allassac 19240 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« Well-being at your fingertips: the practice of EFT », session led by Nathalie Lopez, awakener of self-love (via EFT, sophrology and massage).

Would you like a quick, simple and effective tool for emotional release and stress management? Would you like to welcome (at last?) with « kindness » what’s there (painful emotions, stress…) while lightening the emotional load, while untangling yourself? And all this in just a few minutes, by simply tapping your hand, face and body!

If so, come and discover EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique)

Reservations required on 06 60 73 34 58 (places are limited).

From 1.30pm to 3.30pm at l’Epicerie du Saillant – Price: 15?

« El bienestar al alcance de tu mano: la práctica de EFT », una sesión dirigida por Nathalie Lopez, despertadora del amor propio (utilizando EFT, terapia de relajación y masaje).

¿Le gustaría disponer de una herramienta rápida, sencilla y eficaz para la liberación emocional y la gestión del estrés? ¿Le gustaría (por fin?) acoger lo que hay (emociones dolorosas, estrés…) aligerando la carga emocional, soltando? Y todo ello en sólo unos minutos, simplemente haciendo tapping en la mano, la cara y el cuerpo

Si es así, venga a descubrir la EFT (Técnica de Liberación Emocional)

Reserva obligatoria en el 06 60 73 34 58 (plazas limitadas).

De 13.30 a 15.30 h en la Epicerie du Saillant – Precio: 15?

« Diese Sitzung wird von Nathalie Lopez geleitet, die mit Hilfe von EFT, Sophrologie und Massage die Selbstliebe weckt.

Haben Sie Lust auf ein schnelles, einfaches und effektives Werkzeug zur emotionalen Befreiung und Stressbewältigung? Möchten Sie (endlich?) mit « Wohlwollen » aufnehmen, was da ist (schmerzhafte Emotionen, Stress…) und gleichzeitig die emotionale Belastung abbauen und sich entknoten? Und das alles in wenigen Minuten, indem Sie einfach Ihre Hand, Ihr Gesicht und Ihren Körper beklopfen!

Wenn ja, lernen Sie EFT (Emotional Freedom Technic) kennen

Reservierung unter 06 60 73 34 58 (begrenzte Plätze).

Von 13:30 bis 15:30 Uhr in der Epicerie du Saillant – Preis: 15?

