Vélorail gourmand Avenue du Plan d’Eau Bussière-Galant
Vélorail gourmand Avenue du Plan d’Eau Bussière-Galant, 22 juillet 2023, Bussière-Galant.
Bussière-Galant,Haute-Vienne
L’association Omnibus de Bussière-Galant organise son vélorail gourmand le samedi 22 juillet à partir de 19h00..
Avenue du Plan d’Eau
Bussière-Galant 87230 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The Omnibus association of Bussière-Galant organizes its velorail gourmand on Saturday July 22 from 19:00.
La asociación Omnibus de Bussière-Galant organiza su velocarro gastronómico el sábado 22 de julio a partir de las 19.00 horas.
Der Omnibusverein von Bussière-Galant organisiert am Samstag, den 22. Juli ab 19 Uhr seinen Gourmet-Velorail.
