Vélorail gourmand Avenue du Plan d’Eau Bussière-Galant, 22 juillet 2023, Bussière-Galant.

Bussière-Galant,Haute-Vienne

L’association Omnibus de Bussière-Galant organise son vélorail gourmand le samedi 22 juillet à partir de 19h00..

Avenue du Plan d’Eau

Bussière-Galant 87230 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Omnibus association of Bussière-Galant organizes its velorail gourmand on Saturday July 22 from 19:00.

La asociación Omnibus de Bussière-Galant organiza su velocarro gastronómico el sábado 22 de julio a partir de las 19.00 horas.

Der Omnibusverein von Bussière-Galant organisiert am Samstag, den 22. Juli ab 19 Uhr seinen Gourmet-Velorail.

