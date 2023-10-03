Salon 4807 Flying Light – 15e édition Avenue du Mont Paccard Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, 3 octobre 2023, Saint-Gervais-les-Bains.

Saint-Gervais-les-Bains,Haute-Savoie

La flying light est le rendez-vous annuel des passionnes de parapente. Pendant une semaine vous aurez la chance d’allier marche en montagne et vol en parapente. Vous aurez également l’opportunité de tester du matériel innovant..

2023-10-03 11:00:00 fin : 2023-10-09 . .

Avenue du Mont Paccard Espace Mont-Blanc

Saint-Gervais-les-Bains 74170 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Another week to walk, fly and try specific mountain equipment with our partner brands. More information about the brands in the show, on facebook 4807 Flying Light.

Flying Light es el acontecimiento anual para los aficionados al parapente. Durante una semana, tendrá la oportunidad de combinar el senderismo de montaña con el parapente. También tendrás la oportunidad de probar equipos innovadores.

Das Flying Light ist ein jährliches Treffen von Gleitschirmfliegern. Eine Woche lang haben Sie die Möglichkeit, Bergwandern und Gleitschirmfliegen miteinander zu verbinden. Außerdem haben Sie die Möglichkeit, innovatives Material zu testen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par Office de Tourisme de Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc